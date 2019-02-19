Thann Bennett

Thann Bennett and his wife, Brooke, live in Fort Washington, Maryland, with their three children: Jude, Gambrell, and Hope. The Bennetts are longtime members of the National Community Church family in Washington, D.C. In his professional capacity, Thann is the Director of Government Affairs for the American Center for Law and Justice. He has sixteen years of high-level public policy experience, with a particular focus on the U.S. Congress and the United Nations.



He is also a regular on-air contributor to the daily syndicated radio broadcast, Jay Sekulow Live!, Thann originally hails from the cornfields of Central Illinois and is a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. He is motivated to write by a belief that God calls those in all walks of life to draw others to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.