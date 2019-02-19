Thann Bennett
Thann Bennett and his wife, Brooke, live in Fort Washington, Maryland, with their three children: Jude, Gambrell, and Hope. The Bennetts are longtime members of the National Community Church family in Washington, D.C. In his professional capacity, Thann is the Director of Government Affairs for the American Center for Law and Justice. He has sixteen years of high-level public policy experience, with a particular focus on the U.S. Congress and the United Nations.Read More
He is also a regular on-air contributor to the daily syndicated radio broadcast, Jay Sekulow Live!, Thann originally hails from the cornfields of Central Illinois and is a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. He is motivated to write by a belief that God calls those in all walks of life to draw others to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.
He is also a regular on-air contributor to the daily syndicated radio broadcast, Jay Sekulow Live!, Thann originally hails from the cornfields of Central Illinois and is a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. He is motivated to write by a belief that God calls those in all walks of life to draw others to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
In Search of the King
Not since C.S. Lewis has a writer so accurately and empathetically described our human condition -- our deep longing for meaning and purpose. Lewis himself…