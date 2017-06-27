Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Terry Tempest Williams
Sociologist Terry Williams, Ph.D., coauthor of Growing Up Poor, is the joint recipient of a MacArthur foundation grant to study the culture of housing projects. The completion of The Cocaine Kids was accomplished during Williams's appointment at the Conservation of Human Resources at Columbia University.
By the Author
The Cocaine Kids
Since 1982, sociologist Terry Williams has spent days, weeks, and months “hanging out” with a teenage cocaine ring in cocaine bars, after-hours clubs, on street…