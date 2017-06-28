T. R. Fehrenbach
The late T. R. Fehrenbach, a native Texan, authored several books, including Fire and Blood: A History of Mexico and Comanches: The Destruction of a People, both available from Da Capo.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Lone Star
An insider's history of Texas that examines the people, politics, and events which have shaped the Lone Star State, from prehistory to the modern day…
Fire And Blood
"Mexico's history is a mixture of conquest and plunder, violence and brutality, fabulous civilizations, and spectacular cultural achievements. A fascinating story."--Christian Science MonitorThere have been…