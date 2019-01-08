Steven Chbosky

Stephen Chbosky is the author of the multi-million-copy bestselling debut novel THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER. In 2012, Chbosky wrote and directed an acclaimed film adaptation of his novel, starring Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller. He also directed the acclaimed 2017 film Wonder starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay. IMAGINARY FRIEND is Chbosky’s long-awaited second novel.