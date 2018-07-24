Steven Adams

Steven Adams is the starting center for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Born in Rotorua, New Zealand, Adams moved to Wellington at the age of thirteen and began playing basketball. He went on to play college basketball at the University of Pittsburgh, earning Big East All-Rookie Team honors before declaring for the NBA draft. Adams was selected by the Thunder in the first round of the 2013 draft, and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in his first season. Now in his sixth season with the Thunder, Adams has played in two Western Conference Finals and is one of only three players in franchise history with over 3,000 points and 350 blocks.