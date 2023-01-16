Free shipping on orders $35+
Stephen Russell
Stephen Russell owns The Hoosier Mushroom Company. He founded the The Hoosier Mushroom Society and travels throughout the year speaking at clubs, festivals, and conferences. He lives in Bloomington, Indiana.
By the Author
The Essential Guide to Cultivating Mushrooms
From the basics of using mushroom kits to working with grain spawn, liquid cultures, and fruiting chambers, Stephen Russell covers everything you need to know…