Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stephen H. Schneider
Stephen H. Schneider, Ph.D., is Professor of Biological Science at Stanford University, a MacArthur Prize Fellowship winner, and author of major works on climate change and the environment. He has written for and his works have been covered by the New York Times, the Washington Post, and London Times.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use