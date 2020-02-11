Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stephanie Kate Strohm
Stephanie Kate Strohm is also the author of Prince in Disguise; The Date to Save; It’s Not Me, It’s You; The Taming of the Drew; Confederates Don’t Wear Couture; and Pilgrims Don’t Wear Pink. She works as an actress and teacher in Chicago. You can find her online at http://www.stephaniekatestrohm.com and on Twitter and Instagram @stephkatestrohm.
