Stephanie Hoppen runs an art dealership, working out of both London and New York, in which she is known for her ability to find exciting and unusual decorative art. Her previous books include Red on Red (Bulfinch, 2001), White on White (Bulfinch, 2000), Decorating with Pictures, and Blue and White Living.



Fritz von der Schulenberg is one of the world’s most accomplished photographers of interiors, and his work has appeared in many books and magazines on both sides of the Atlantic. His recent books include Neoclassicism in the North, Living by Design, and Inspired by Antiques.

