Starsky & Cox

Stella Starky + Quinn Cox, a real-life married couple, are renowned authors, astrologers, metaphysicians, and cultural arbiters. They are consultants and coaches to fashion, art and entertainment industry leaders on an international scale. Starsky + Cox received their training at the London Faculty of Astrological Studies. Quinn is widely recognized for his credible psychic and intuitive abilities. Stella holds a Master of Science degree in Applied Positive Psychology from the University of East London; she is also a certified meditation guide. They live in Wellfleet, MA and NYC with regular stints to London and Paris.