Stanley Dance
Stanley Dance (1910-1999) was the author of The World of Duke Ellington, The World of Earl Hines, The World of Swing and editor of Jazz Era: The Forties, all published by Da Capo Press. He was a regular contributor to Jazz Times and other publications.Read More
By the Author
World Of Swing
Now available for a new generation of swing enthusiasts, reissued to coincide with the release of "The World of Swing" CD from Columbia/Legacy, this monumental…
The World Of Duke Ellington
"The ultimate in art is self-expression, not escape."-Duke Ellington In this fascinating portrait of one of America's greatest musical legends, longtime friend and jazz historian…
The World Of Count Basie
The late Count Basie is one of the jazz immortals. The master of swing, whose beat was the subtlest and supplest of all the bandleaders,…