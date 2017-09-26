Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Soosh Soosh
Soosh is a self-taught artist who has been doodling, drawing, and crafting things with her hands her whole life. Dad by My Side, her debut picture book, began as a series of illustrations she posted on Instagram that claimed the hearts of hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide. She currently lives in Eastern Europe.Read More
