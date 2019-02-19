Called “one of the best Bible teachers in the country” by Franklin Graham, Skip Heitzig served under Chuck Smith at Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa until 1981. He went on to found Calvary Albuquerque which today ministers to more than 15,000 people. He has authored over two dozen books, including The Daily God Book, You Can Understand the Book of Revelation, and How to Study the Bible and Enjoy It. Skip and Lenya have been married for over thirty years and currently live in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jeff Kinley has spent over 3 decades empowering people with vintage truth. He is the author of over 20 books, including the bestselling book, As It Was in the Days of Noah. Jeff has a Master of Theology from Dallas Theological Seminary and speaks across the country. He and his wife live in Arkansas and have three grown sons. See jeffkinley.com for more information about his ministry.