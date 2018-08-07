Sheila Moeschen

Sheila Moeschen, PhD, is a Boston-based gender and pop culture writer with a doctorate in gender and theater studies. She has played an active role behind the scenes at the Women in Comedy Festival since its launch in 2009. She is the author of Acts of Conspicuous Compassion: Performance Culture and American Charity Practices and her work has appeared on the Huffington Post, I AM THAT GIRL, RYOT, Red Line Roots, and Feminine Collective. Sheila has been a featured contributor on NPR and on Trailblazers with Walter Isaacson.