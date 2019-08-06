Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Senator Tim Scott
Tim Scott is a New York Times bestselling author, successful small businessman, and U.S. senator from South Carolina. Having grown up poor in a single-parent household, he has made it his mission to positively affect the lives of a billion people through a message of hope and opportunity. He is the first African American to be elected to both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate since Reconstruction, and he currently serves on the Senate Committee on Finance; the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
By the Author
Opportunity Knocks
Senator Tim Scott knows adversity. As the son of a single mother from North Charleston, South Carolina, he struggled to get through school and had…