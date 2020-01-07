Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Senator Marsha Blackburn
MARSHA BLACKBURN was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 and is currently serving her first term representing the state of Tennessee. Before her election to the Senate, she represented Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. Marsha is a member of numerous charitable organizations and is an active member of her church, Christ Presbyterian. They have two children, Mary Morgan (Paul) Ketchel and Chad (Hillary) Blackburn, and two grandsons. Originally from Laurel, Mississippi, Marsha is a graduate of Mississippi State University. Marsha and her husband Chuck live in Nashville, Tennessee.Read More
