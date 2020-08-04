Scout, star of Stuff on Scout’s Head

Scout is a nine-year-old pit bull who likes to spend his days snoozing, snacking, and getting his ear scratched. Scout lives in a full household with two cat brothers, and a new dog sister who’s trying to steal his thunder. He hopes to use his talent to show how important it is for humans to be involved in animal rescue.



Jennifer Gillen is Scout’s owner and creator of the Tumblr blog Stuff on Scout’s Head. She rescued Scout four years ago and created the blog on a whim to not only showcase Scout’s unique skill but to show how patient, loyal, and gentle pit bulls can be with the right training. Now, she uses the blog to draw attention and donations to various animal shelters and advocates for responsible dog ownership. Jennifer and Scout live in Toronto, Ontario.