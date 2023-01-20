Free shipping on orders $35+
Scott Bedford
Scott Bedford is a London-based creative director who has worked for both global agency networks and cutting-edge technology start-ups. He is also the author of Made by Dad and a Webby Award–winning blogger who loves to make things and draw. He lives with his wife and two sons in Marlow, England.
By the Author
Mega-Maze Adventure! (Maze Activity Book for Kids Ages 7+)
The world's longest maze in a book! A-MAZE-ING. Not just a maze––the book itself is a maze! A portal opens on the front cover, and the maze…
Made by Dad
The Snail Soup Can Decoy to keep the candy stash safe. The Customizable “Keep Out” Sign to deter meddlesome siblings and parents. A Bunk Bed…