Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Sarah Jean Horwitz
SARAH JEAN HORWITZ grew up next door to a cemetery and down the street from an abandoned fairytale theme park, which probably explains a lot. She currently lives near Boston, MA. Find her on Twitter, @sunshineJHwitz, or at sarahjeanhorwitz.com.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Dark Lord Clementine
The new face of big evil is a little . . . small. Dastardly deeds aren’t exactly the first things that come to mind…
Buy the Book
Carmer and Grit, Book Two: The Crooked Castle
Carmer and Grit investigate a mysteriously magical flying circus in the follow-up to“a fun and frolicking middle grade adventure full of enough fantasy, humor and…
Buy the Book
Carmer and Grit, Book One: The Wingsnatchers
A stunning debut about a magician’s apprentice and a one-winged princess who must vanquish the mechanical monsters that stalk the streets and threaten the faerie…