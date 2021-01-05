Sarah Foster

Sarah Foster is the founder of STEM Like a Girl, a nonprofit organization formed in 2017 that aims to engage and excite elementary school girls in STEM. Sarah has a BS in chemical engineering from Bucknell University and an MS in biomedical engineering from Boston University. She worked as a research and development engineer in the biotech field before turning to educating youth, specifically girls, and their families in STEM activities. Sarah lives in Portland, Oregon, with her husband and two young boys.