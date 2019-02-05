Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sarah Dooley
Sarah Dooley is a comedian and musician living in Brooklyn. In 2011 her play My Play won the Avant Garde Arts Festival. Her feature film The Goode Family is currently in development, and her debut album Stupid Things was featured on NPR and hit #16 on the iTunes pop charts. Her favorite kind of salad is macaroni. One time she thought she was getting into her Uber but it turned out to be a family’s SUV full of children. It was awful. They were very mad.Read More
Are You My Uber?
We've all been there. You call an Uber. The app says it has arrived, but . . . where is it? Where is your Uber?Are…