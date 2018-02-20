Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sarah Churchwell
Sarah Churchwell is professor of American literature and public understanding of the humanities at the University of London. The author and editor of several previous books, including the acclaimed Careless People: Murder, Mayhem, and the Invention of the Great Gatsby, she is a native of Chicago, now living in London.Read More
By the Author
Behold, America
A Smithsonian Magazine Best History Book of 2018The unknown history of two ideas crucial to the struggle over what America stands forIn Behold, America, Sarah…