Sarah Bergmann
Sarah Bergmann has illustrated two previous books for children. She lives in Seattle, Washington.
Rachel Gordon is a mother of two with extensive experience in potty training. She is also a longtime toilet user, and lives with her family in Brooklyn, New York.
Claudia Gold, M.D., is a board-certified pediatrician and the director of the Early Childhood Social Emotional Health program at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. She writes regularly for her blog on Boston.com, Child in Mind.
Warning: This book contains bathroom humor! Plus a potty chart with stickers, quirky illustrated characters, and more! Take one of the most significant milestones in…