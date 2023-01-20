Free shipping on orders $35+

Sarah Bergmann

Sarah Bergmann has illustrated two previous books for children. She lives in Seattle, Washington.


Rachel Gordon is a mother of two with extensive experience in potty training. She is also a longtime toilet user, and lives with her family in Brooklyn, New York.

Claudia Gold, M.D., is a board-certified pediatrician and the director of the Early Childhood Social Emotional Health program at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. She writes regularly for her blog on Boston.com, Child in Mind.

Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon