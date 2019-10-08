Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sara Faith Alterman
Sara Faith Alterman is a Bostonian at heart and a San Franciscan at present. She’s written for the New York Times, McSweeney’s, and The Boston Globe, as well as the anthologies Modern Loss: Candid Conversations About Grief and Not Quite What I Was Planning: Six Word Memoirs by Writers Famous and Obscure. Sara also produces Mortified, the acclaimed stage show, podcast, and Netflix series that features adults reading from their cringe-worthy teenage diaries. Let’s Never Talk About This Again is her third book.Read More
By the Author
Let's Never Talk About This Again
Samantha Irby meets Bettyville in this darkly funny and poignant memoir about love, loss, Alzheimer's, and reviving her father's pornographic writing career from Mortified writer…