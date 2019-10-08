Sara Faith Alterman

Sara Faith Alterman is a Bostonian at heart and a San Franciscan at present. She’s written for the New York Times, McSweeney’s, and The Boston Globe, as well as the anthologies Modern Loss: Candid Conversations About Grief and Not Quite What I Was Planning: Six Word Memoirs by Writers Famous and Obscure. Sara also produces Mortified, the acclaimed stage show, podcast, and Netflix series that features adults reading from their cringe-worthy teenage diaries. Let’s Never Talk About This Again is her third book.



