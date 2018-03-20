Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sara Combs
Sara and Rich Combs are high school sweethearts and creators of the Joshua Tree House. They currently live in the Mojave desert of Joshua Tree, CA designing experiences both physical and digital.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
At Home in Joshua Tree
Infuse your life with desert vibes, from home designs and entertaining plans to wellness rituals, with this beautifully illustrated lifestyle guide from the creators of…