Samuel Woolley
Dr. Samuel C. Woolley is a writer and researcher specializing in the study of automation/AI, politics, persuasion, and social media. He is the Research Director of the Digital Intelligence (DigIntel) Lab at the Institute for the Future, a 50-year-old think-tank based in the heart of Silicon Valley. Sam is co-founder and former research director of the Computational Propaganda Project at the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford. He has written articles for a variety of publications including Wired, Atlantic Monthly, Motherboard, TechCrunch, and Slate. For his work, he has been featured in publications such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal and on The Today Show, BBC’s News at Ten, and NBC’s Nightly News. His work has been presented to members of NATO, the U.S. Congress and the U.K. Parliament.Read More
By the Author
The Reality Game
A digital propaganda expert shows us what will be the next frontier of fake news-a vastly more powerful wave of technologies that will be used…