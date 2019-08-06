Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ryan Hendrickson
Ryan Hendrickson is a Special Forces Engineer in the U.S Army. Ryan transferred over to the Army in 2008 after completing enlistments in both the Navy and Air Force. Ryan has many military deployments including Iraq, Afghanistan, and several South and Central American countries. Ryan’s awards include the Silver Star, four Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart and a Army Commadation Medal with Valor. He lives in Florida.Read More
By the Author
Tip of the Spear
The inspiring story of a US Special Forces soldier who was medically retired after stepping on an IED, and his incredible return to active duty.Sergeant…