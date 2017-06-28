Rusty Frank
Rusty E. Frank is a tap dancer, producer, historian, and tap dance preservationist. She studied with many of the great tap masters; she produced, directed, and appeared in the all-star tap revues Jazz Tap!; and she owns and operates On Tap!, which promotes tap productions and markets tap supplies. She lives in Los Angeles, where she is producing the documentary TAP! The Tempo of America.
By the Author
Tap!
"If you like tap dancing and tap dancers--this is your book."--Gene KellyFrom the vaudeville era, through the Astaire-Rogers movies, to the intricate artistry of bebop,…