Ruben Bolling

Ruben Bolling is a pseudonym for Ken Fisher, a cartoonist, the author of Tom the Dancing Bug, a weekly satirical comic. The strip appears in mainstream and alternative weekly newspapers, as well as on Boing Boing, the comic-strip website. Tom the Dancing Bug won the 2007, 2008 and 2009 Association of Alternative Newsweeklies Awards for Best Cartoon. In 2011, the strip was awarded the Sigma Delta Chi Award for editorial cartooning by the Society of Professional Journalists. His pieces demonstrate concern about the power of large corporations and satirize the way government has been corrupted by money. He has previously published two middle-grade illustrated adventure books, and three collections of Tom the Dancing Bug. He lives in New York.