Rosie Knight is an Eisner-winning journalist and author from London who currently lives in Long Beach, CA. She grew up reading comics, writing poetry, and talking far too much about her passions. Luckily, she managed to translate that into a career and now spends her time writing about all the things she loves at outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, Nerdist, IGN, Slashfilm, Women Write About Comics, and Esquire.





is a NY based freelance illustrator, writer, and comic artist. Her work has been featured in the Eisner & Harvey nominated anthologyand in magazines, comics, books, and branded social media campaigns. Recently, she drew a series of variant covers for themini-series by Joss Whedon & Erika Alexander, was a featured cover artist for thecomic series, and finished a nine month art residency with Redbubble in San Francisco