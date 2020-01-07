Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rosie Knight
Rosie Knight is an Eisner-winning journalist and author from London who currently lives in Long Beach, CA. She grew up reading comics, writing poetry, and talking far too much about her passions. Luckily, she managed to translate that into a career and now spends her time writing about all the things she loves at outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, Nerdist, IGN, Slashfilm, Women Write About Comics, and Esquire.
Arielle Jovellanos is a NY based freelance illustrator, writer, and comic artist. Her work has been featured in the Eisner & Harvey nominated anthology Fresh Romance and in magazines, comics, books, and branded social media campaigns. Recently, she drew a series of variant covers for the Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Giles mini-series by Joss Whedon & Erika Alexander, was a featured cover artist for the Adventure Time comic series, and finished a nine month art residency with Redbubble in San Francisco
By the Author
Fierce Heroines
An inclusive and diverse anthology that gathers 75 empowering heroines from across pop culture -- perfect for fans of all ages.Whether it's anime, movies, video…