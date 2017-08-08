Robin Mead
ROBIN MEAD is an artist who combines her background in social work, studies in Fine Art, and love of expression to create joyful depictions of life. Using insight and intuition she translates positive emotions onto paper, canvas, and the digital screen. A native of New York, Robin and her husband of 27 years now reside near Athens, Georgia, where she delights in seeking inspiration outdoors. Look for her Joyful Inspirations Coloring Book, available now from FaithWords.
By the Author
Joyful Inspirations Coloring Book
Color uplifting depictions of God's creation -- from blossoming gardens to smiling children -- and vibrant cityscapes, with illustrated scripture and quotes to inspire and…