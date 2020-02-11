Robert O. Friedel

Robert O. Friedel, MD, is Distinguished Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Virginia Commonwealth University, and Professor Emeritus at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of the National Education Alliance for Borderline Personality Disorder, and was named a Psychiatrist of the Year in 2007 by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Dr. Friedel has published over 100 scientific articles, book chapters and books. He lives in Virginia.