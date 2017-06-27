Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Richard Weissbourd
Richard Weissbourd teaches at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and at its Graduate School of Education. He has been an advisor on family policy at the city, state, and federal level, and his writing has appeared in such publications as The New York Times, The New Republic, and The American Prospect. He lives with his wife and three children in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use