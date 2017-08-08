Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Richard Ormond
Barbara Dayer Gallati is Curator of American Art at the Brooklyn Museum and is on the art history faculty of the School of Visual Arts, New York.
Erica E. Hirshler is Croll Senior Curator of Paintings in the Department of the Art of the Americas at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Richard Ormond, a great-nephew of John Singer Sargent, is director of the John Singer Sargent Catalogue Raisonné Project and the principal authority in Sargent Studies.
Erica E. Hirshler is Croll Senior Curator of Paintings in the Department of the Art of the Americas at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Richard Ormond, a great-nephew of John Singer Sargent, is director of the John Singer Sargent Catalogue Raisonné Project and the principal authority in Sargent Studies.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use