Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Richard Mintzer
Richard Mintzer is a prolific author with twenty-four nonfiction books to his credit, and bylines in American Baby and Parent-Age. For nine years, he was co-editor of Adoptalk. He has spoken on adoption at seminars and hosted New York City’s only weekly adoption-related radio program. He lives in New York City with his wife Carol and their two children.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use