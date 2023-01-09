Richard Farrell is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and former pilot who holds an MFA in Writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts. His work has appeared in Potomac Review, Hunger Mountain, New Plains Review, upstreet, Descant, Contrary, Newfound, Numéro Cinq, and elsewhere. Originally from Worcester, MA, he teaches creative writing at Grossmont College in San Diego, where he lives with his wife and two children. This is his first novel.

