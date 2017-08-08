Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Richard B. Stolley
Richard B. Stolley is the editor of the NY Times bestseller LIFE: Our Century in Pictures. He is Senior Editorial Advisor of Time Inc. Stolley joined the staff of LIFE in 1953 and for nineteen years covered events and personalities throughout the world. In 1974 he was the founding editor of People magazine.
