Randall E. Stross
Randall E. Stross is a professor at San Jose State University, and a contributing writer for Fortune magazine. His analyses of the computer industries have also appeared in The New Republic and U.S. News & World Report. He is the author of six books, including Steve Jobs and the NeXT Big Thing and Bulls in the China Shop.
