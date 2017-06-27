Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Randall E. Stross

Randall E. Stross is a professor at San Jose State University, and a contributing writer for Fortune magazine. His analyses of the computer industries have also appeared in The New Republic and U.S. News & World Report. He is the author of six books, including Steve Jobs and the NeXT Big Thing and Bulls in the China Shop.
