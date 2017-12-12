Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ragnar Hanas, MD
RAGNAR HANAS, M.D., PH.D., consultant pediatrician at Uddevalla Hospital in Sweden, specializing in diabetes, is one of the world's leading endocrinologists specializing in type 1 diabetes. STUART BRINK, M.D., is Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, Tufts University School of Medicine, New England Diabetes & Endocrinology Center.
