Rae McDaniel, MEd, LCPC, CST, MED, LCPC, CST
Rae McDaniel is a non-binary Therapist, Certified Sex Therapist, Coach, and Transgender Diversity and Inclusion educator. They are founder and CEO of Practical Audacity, a Gender & Sex Therapy practice in Chicago and an international speaker on gender freedom. As an expert in sexuality and gender exploration, they have been featured in places such as The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, Time, Women’s Health, Well+Good, Refinery 29, Bustle, Elite Daily, Entrepreneur, and The Independent. Rae holds degrees from DePaul University, University of Michigan, and is certified by AASECT. They live in Chicago with their dog Gizmo, who might actually be a gremlin.
