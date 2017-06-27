Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
R. C. Whiteley
Richard C. Whiteley, one of the world's most sought-after speakers on the subject of customer service, is Vice Chairman and cofounder of The Forum Corporation, America's leading experts on customer-focused quality.
By the Author
The Customer-Driven Company
Rated by Fortune Magazine as one of the best management books of 1991, this instant business classic and bestseller is now recognized as the Bible…