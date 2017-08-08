Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pilar Viladas

Pilar Viladas is the design editor of The New York Times Magazine. She has been an editor at Interiors, Progressive Architecture, and House & Garden magazines, and was a contributing writer for Architectural Digest. She is the co-author of two previous books–Los Angeles: A Certain Style, and California Beach Houses.
