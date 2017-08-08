Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Pilar Viladas
Pilar Viladas is the design editor of The New York Times Magazine. She has been an editor at Interiors, Progressive Architecture, and House & Garden magazines, and was a contributing writer for Architectural Digest. She is the co-author of two previous books–Los Angeles: A Certain Style, and California Beach Houses.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Domesticities
The houses and apartments that have appeared in The New York Times Magazine represent the foremost work of today's best architects and interior designers. For…