Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Phil Waldrep
Phil Waldrep is the president of Phil Waldrep Ministries in Decatur, Alabama. He hosts a weekly on-line video series and podcast called Real Life with Phil Waldrep. Phil and his wife, Debbie, are the founders of the popular Women of Joy Conferences. Phil also founded the Gridiron Men’s Conference and Celebrators, a conference designed for mature adults. Phil speaks to audiences each year helping them address personal and family issues from a biblical perspective. Phil is a dedicated family man, and he and Debbie have two grown children and one grandchild.
For more information, visit: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/Fo7RCNkK5kfZ0Rr8U7DjxQ?domain=philwaldrep.org
For more information, visit: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/Fo7RCNkK5kfZ0Rr8U7DjxQ?domain=philwaldrep.org
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Reaching Your Prodigal
When someone you care about makes poor choices in their lifestyles, relationships, or moral decision making, there is a way to love them back to…