Phil Waldrep is the president of Phil Waldrep Ministries in Decatur, Alabama. He hosts a weekly on-line video series and podcast called. Phil and his wife, Debbie, are the founders of the popular Women of Joy Conferences. Phil also founded the Gridiron Men’s Conference and Celebrators, a conference designed for mature adults. Phil speaks to audiences each year helping them address personal and family issues from a biblical perspective. Phil is a dedicated family man, and he and Debbie have two grown children and one grandchild.