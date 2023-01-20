Free shipping on orders $35+
Patricia R. Barrett
Author Patti Barrett is stress-free as she gardens and cleans at home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Her dwelling encounters much traffic–she lives with her husband, two daughters, one dog and four cats–and yet she keeps realistic standards and practices her own easy tips found in Too Busy to Clean? She effectively devotes minimal time and effort to the maintanence of her house. Patti is also a freelance writer and enjoys gardening.
