Patricia Pingry
By the Author
Christmas Story
This little board book gently introduces young children to the meaning of Christmas, using only about 200 words. From the Annunciation by the angel, to…
Easter Story
Discover the story of Easter with this best-selling board book for toddlers.Parents can use this little book, with its simple words and colorful illustrations, to…
The Easter Story
This small book with about 200 words introduces young children to Jesus the man, from his teaching to his healing. And it gently reveals the…