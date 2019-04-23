Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Patricia Gibney
Patricia is the million-copy bestselling author of the DI Lottie Parker series. She yearned to be a writer after reading Enid Blyton and Carolyn Keene and even wanted to be Nancy Drew when she grew up. She has now grown up (she thinks) but the closest she’s come to Nancy Drew is writing crime!
In 2009, after her husband died, she retired from her job and started writing seriously. Fascinated by people and their quirky characteristics, she always carries a notebook to scribble down observations.
Patricia also loves to paint in watercolour and lives in the Irish midlands with her children.
By the Author
The Stolen Girls
Detective Lottie Parker is back again in another serial killer thriller as girl after girl goes missing just to turn up dead. Can she find…
The Missing Ones
Meet Detective Lottie Parker in this page-turning serial killer thriller, guaranteed to keep you reading late into the night that's great for fans of Rachel…