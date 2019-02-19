Patricia Eubank

Patricia Reeder Eubank has been drawing and painting since childhood. She studied art at Principia College and went on to study illustration at LA Art Center College of Design. Patricia is currently learning the art of digital painting and loving every minute of it. She has written and illustrated many titles for WorthyKids, including Seaman’s Journal and ABCs of Halloween. Her love of animals is evident in every book she illustrates. Patricia and her husband have four grown children and live on a very small ranch in central California with several horses, a Scottish Highland cow, four cats, a Newfie, and a Great Pyrenees.