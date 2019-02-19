Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Patricia Eubank
Patricia Reeder Eubank has been drawing and painting since childhood. She studied art at Principia College and went on to study illustration at LA Art Center College of Design. Patricia is currently learning the art of digital painting and loving every minute of it. She has written and illustrated many titles for WorthyKids, including Seaman’s Journal and ABCs of Halloween. Her love of animals is evident in every book she illustrates. Patricia and her husband have four grown children and live on a very small ranch in central California with several horses, a Scottish Highland cow, four cats, a Newfie, and a Great Pyrenees.Read More
By the Author
Halloween 123
Counting has never been so much fun as with this delightful board book about Halloween. One witch, two brooms, three ghosts, four bats, and more…
Leprechauns Big Pot Of Gold
A shamrock-shaped board book by the author and illustrator of ABCs of Halloween, just in time for Saint Patrick's Day. What good is a pot…