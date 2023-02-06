Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Omkari Williams
Omkari Williams has worked as a political consultant and life coach for 30 years, with an emphasis on supporting activists who identify as introverted or highly sensitive. As a queer Black woman, she shares her own story of challenging injustice to empower others in making a difference in their communities. She leads workshops and trainings and is host of the popular podcast, Stepping into Truth, where she interviews activists from all walks of life. She can be found at http://www.omkariwilliams.com. 
