Ole Peters
Ole Peters is the co-founder of the London Mathematical Laboratory and an external professor at the Santa Fe Institute. He holds a PhD in physics from Imperial College London. Peters speaks widely at conferences and frequently acts as an external consultant and an independent regulatory expert worldwide. His work on ergodicity economics has been featured in Bloomberg and in several books and is reforming our understanding of traditional economics. He lives in London, UK.Read More
