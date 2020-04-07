Nina Schick

Nina Schick regularly contributes to international broadcasters including CNN, Bloomberg, Sky, and the BBC. Her work has been published by the Times, the Telegraph, and the New Statesman, amongst others. She is a political commentator, advisor, and public speaker, specializing in how technology is reshaping politics in the 21st century. She holds degrees from Cambridge University and University College London. She divides her time between London, Berlin and Kathmandu.